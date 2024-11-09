The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Edinburgh
2. Rocco (Whippet Cross)
Rocco is a young, energetic, intelligent dog who is looking for a family that can channel his energy into positive outlets such as fun enrichment games and training! Rocco can become excitable on walks and bark at other dogs, so will benefit from a family that enjoy quiet countryside walks. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Bjorn (Dutch Shepherd)
Bjorn is a handsome, intelligent, energetic dog, who loves to go on walking adventures and cuddle up on a warm bed afterwards! Bjorn walks well on a long-line and enjoys travelling in the car, but can be worried by other dogs, so would be a great match for a family that enjoy quiet countryside walks. He enjoys using enrichment, playing with toys, and having a calm fuss from his favourite handlers. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Betty (Belgian Shepherd Dog)
Betty and her siblings are each on the search for their forever family. They are just youngsters and will require all the usual puppy training. This will include the basics such as house training and leaving time built up. They will need someone to be present throughout the day to keep them company and settle into home life. | Dogs Trust Darlington
