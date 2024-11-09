Dogs Trust: 13 loving dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 9th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Free email newsletters from the Gazette deliver South Tyneside’s latest news and sport - sign up online here

Here we have 13 cute pups in need of a home in time for Christmas - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Edinburgh

Photo Sales
Rocco is a young, energetic, intelligent dog who is looking for a family that can channel his energy into positive outlets such as fun enrichment games and training! Rocco can become excitable on walks and bark at other dogs, so will benefit from a family that enjoy quiet countryside walks.

2. Rocco (Whippet Cross)

Rocco is a young, energetic, intelligent dog who is looking for a family that can channel his energy into positive outlets such as fun enrichment games and training! Rocco can become excitable on walks and bark at other dogs, so will benefit from a family that enjoy quiet countryside walks. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Bjorn is a handsome, intelligent, energetic dog, who loves to go on walking adventures and cuddle up on a warm bed afterwards! Bjorn walks well on a long-line and enjoys travelling in the car, but can be worried by other dogs, so would be a great match for a family that enjoy quiet countryside walks. He enjoys using enrichment, playing with toys, and having a calm fuss from his favourite handlers.

3. Bjorn (Dutch Shepherd)

Bjorn is a handsome, intelligent, energetic dog, who loves to go on walking adventures and cuddle up on a warm bed afterwards! Bjorn walks well on a long-line and enjoys travelling in the car, but can be worried by other dogs, so would be a great match for a family that enjoy quiet countryside walks. He enjoys using enrichment, playing with toys, and having a calm fuss from his favourite handlers. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Betty and her siblings are each on the search for their forever family. They are just youngsters and will require all the usual puppy training. This will include the basics such as house training and leaving time built up. They will need someone to be present throughout the day to keep them company and settle into home life.

4. Betty (Belgian Shepherd Dog)

Betty and her siblings are each on the search for their forever family. They are just youngsters and will require all the usual puppy training. This will include the basics such as house training and leaving time built up. They will need someone to be present throughout the day to keep them company and settle into home life. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustAdoptionNorth EastDogsPuppies
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice