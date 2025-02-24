Dogs Trust: 13 loving dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:43 GMT

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 13 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Baron is looking for a family who share his love of the outdoors. He’s still only young and finds the world so exciting! There’s still lots to learn about the outside world but also in the home too. He’d do best with someone around to keep him company and any alone time to be introduced gradually. House training will need a bit of refresher but he’s almost fully there.

2. Baron (Saluki Cross)

Baron is looking for a family who share his love of the outdoors. He’s still only young and finds the world so exciting! There’s still lots to learn about the outside world but also in the home too. He’d do best with someone around to keep him company and any alone time to be introduced gradually. House training will need a bit of refresher but he’s almost fully there. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Ollie is a looking for his forever home with a family who will take things steady with him. He can be nervous in new situations so introductions should be done at Ollie’s pace. He can live with older secondary school aged kids and potentially another dog pending a successful meet. When out on walks Ollie can be eager on the lead so will need confident adopters who can help him with loose lead work.

3. Ollie (Dogue De Bordeaux)

Ollie is a looking for his forever home with a family who will take things steady with him. He can be nervous in new situations so introductions should be done at Ollie’s pace. He can live with older secondary school aged kids and potentially another dog pending a successful meet. When out on walks Ollie can be eager on the lead so will need confident adopters who can help him with loose lead work. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Lenny is looking for a home that is in a quieter location and ideally has no neighbouring/passing dogs. He can react when seeing other dogs so needs a bit more help with this. With introductions done in the correct way though he may have some walking pals. Lenny adores people and struggles on his own so would like his family at home to keep him company.

4. Lenny (Lurcher)

Lenny is looking for a home that is in a quieter location and ideally has no neighbouring/passing dogs. He can react when seeing other dogs so needs a bit more help with this. With introductions done in the correct way though he may have some walking pals. Lenny adores people and struggles on his own so would like his family at home to keep him company. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustAdoptionNorth EastDogsPuppies
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice