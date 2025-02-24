Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Baron (Saluki Cross)
Baron is looking for a family who share his love of the outdoors. He’s still only young and finds the world so exciting! There’s still lots to learn about the outside world but also in the home too. He’d do best with someone around to keep him company and any alone time to be introduced gradually. House training will need a bit of refresher but he’s almost fully there. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Ollie (Dogue De Bordeaux)
Ollie is a looking for his forever home with a family who will take things steady with him. He can be nervous in new situations so introductions should be done at Ollie’s pace. He can live with older secondary school aged kids and potentially another dog pending a successful meet. When out on walks Ollie can be eager on the lead so will need confident adopters who can help him with loose lead work. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Lenny (Lurcher)
Lenny is looking for a home that is in a quieter location and ideally has no neighbouring/passing dogs. He can react when seeing other dogs so needs a bit more help with this. With introductions done in the correct way though he may have some walking pals. Lenny adores people and struggles on his own so would like his family at home to keep him company. | Dogs Trust Darlington
