Darlington, Leeds and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Ricky (Akita Cross)
Ricky is a fun boy who enjoys spending time with his humans and loves nothing more than being out on adventures. He will need to be the only dog in the home while his doggy social skills are worked on as he can be too much for other dogs. If children are in the home they will need to be aged 15 or over and any time spent alone will need to be built up slowly for him once he has settled in. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Moss (Border Collie)
Moss is a very active lad who is always on the go. He does have a sensitive side so will need a slow approach from his adopters while they build up a lovely bond. He does enjoy a gentle fuss once he gets to know you. Moss will need an active family to provide him with both the physical and mental outlets that he needs. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Maggie (Crossbreed)
Maggie is a sweet older girl who will need a home that will walk her in low dog populated areas as she can be reactive to dogs when she sees them out on her walks. For this reason she will need to be the only pet in the home so that she can enjoy her senior years soaking up all the attention to herself. She can live with children who are 11 and above that will give her lots of attention and won't mind too much if she occasionally jumps up in excitement. | Dogs Trust Darlington
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.