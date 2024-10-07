4 . Maggie (Crossbreed)

Maggie is a sweet older girl who will need a home that will walk her in low dog populated areas as she can be reactive to dogs when she sees them out on her walks. For this reason she will need to be the only pet in the home so that she can enjoy her senior years soaking up all the attention to herself. She can live with children who are 11 and above that will give her lots of attention and won't mind too much if she occasionally jumps up in excitement. | Dogs Trust Darlington