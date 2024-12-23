Dogs Trust: 13 sweet dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 07:00 GMT

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 13 gorgeous pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

Shadow is a lovely girl who has a lot of energy so would like an active family who will be willing to give her the mental and physical exercise that she needs. Shadow loves having her humans around to keep her company so will need to have someone around for her throughout the day. She will need a family that will be dedicated to her ongoing training and to continue to give her positive outlets therefore she will be best suited to living with older teens who are aged 16 and above.

Babycham is a sweet girl who loves a fuss and would like a home where someone is going to give her plenty of snuggles. She enjoys the company of other dogs and would happily share her home with another if needed but will just as happily enjoy meeting other dogs while out on her walks.

Brodie is a fun lad who enjoys being out on walks with his humans. He would like to be the only dog in the home but can have walking pals while he is out and about. If children are in the home they will need to be aged 10 and over. Brodie will need to have someone around for him while he settles in to his forever home and gradually build on his leaving hours.

