2 . Shadow - German Shepherd Dog

Shadow is a lovely girl who has a lot of energy so would like an active family who will be willing to give her the mental and physical exercise that she needs. Shadow loves having her humans around to keep her company so will need to have someone around for her throughout the day. She will need a family that will be dedicated to her ongoing training and to continue to give her positive outlets therefore she will be best suited to living with older teens who are aged 16 and above. | Dogs Trust Darlington