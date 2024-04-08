There are so many gorgeous dogs in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 13 of the dogs searching for a loving family and forever home this week.
1. Chris (Belgian Shepherd Dog, six to 12 months)
Chris is a young, active lad who is looking for a home that will be up for doing lots of fun activities with his family. He can live with children who are aged 11 and over that are comfortable around bouncy dogs. As he is still a young boy, he will need to have someone around for him most of the day to help him find his paws and gradually introduce any time spent alone. Chris could possibly live with another dog pending a successful introduction at the centre. He can be woofy when meeting new dogs and doesn't always have the best manners. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Cleo (Crossbreed, eight years)
Cleo is a super sweet 8yr old Yorkshire Terrier Chihuahua Crossbreed who likes her independence! She's very friendly and builds a solid bond over time, but likes to do her own thing too. She isn't interested in other dogs and doesn't appreciate them up in her face, but she doesn't look for trouble and she'll need to be the only pet in her home. She's shown previously that she isn't one for children so she must have an adult only home where she can chill and enjoy a peaceful life. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
3. Zula (Belgian Shepherd Dog, one year)
She needs an active home with a family who are interested and happy to be involved in training to meet her physical and mental needs. Owners with experience of the Malinois breed or active working breeds would be beneficial. Zula can live with older children 8 yrs plus who are comfortable around large excitable dogs. She could also live with a neutered male dog of similar size providing they have lived with a dog before. A home with a secure garden would be beneficial to allow her to work on recall training in a safe space. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
4. Bella (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, six years)
What Bella lacks in doggy social skills, she more than makes up for with her love of humans! She is super friendly with everyone she meets and likes plenty of fuss and attention. After only a few meets she’ll be cuddling with you on the sofa and greeting you with her trademark waggy tail! Everyone who works with Bella adores her and can’t wait to see her settled in her forever home. We know that in a peaceful home with a family who understand her needs and will be around all the time to properly settle her in, she will be the perfect pet. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds