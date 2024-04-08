1 . Chris (Belgian Shepherd Dog, six to 12 months)

Chris is a young, active lad who is looking for a home that will be up for doing lots of fun activities with his family. He can live with children who are aged 11 and over that are comfortable around bouncy dogs. As he is still a young boy, he will need to have someone around for him most of the day to help him find his paws and gradually introduce any time spent alone. Chris could possibly live with another dog pending a successful introduction at the centre. He can be woofy when meeting new dogs and doesn't always have the best manners. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington