3 . Fly (Staffie, three years)

We're so proud of our little Fly! She has smashed her training and is well on the way to becoming a wonderful pet. She just needs a little time and effort putting in initially which we'll happily support with. She's super playful, especially with her toys, and loves her walks in quiet areas. She happily wears her muzzle out and about and loves a good sniff around! She adores people and is super cuddly and affectionate. So what are you waiting for? Her PAWfect match will be in for lots of fun adventures with this bubbly girl. | DT Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds