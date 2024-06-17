Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East and beyond.
Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Here we have 13 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for Summer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Oreo (Labrador, two-five years)
Oreo is going to make a great adventure buddy and can’t wait to get out and about and sniff out new walking routes. He likes to be on the go keeping busy and will enjoy mental enrichment and fun games with his family. His love of food will be great to help him learn new tricks and further his basic training. Oreo would like to have a couple fun meets with his family at the centre before heading home together. | DT Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Ace (Rottweiler, five-seven years)
If you are a fan of the breed and looking to do fun games and into your dog training, then Ace is the guy for you! He loves his food and toys and these will be great to incorporate into his daily activities. He enjoys his walks but can be eager on the lead so would benefit from a family who are confident with larger breeds that can help with some loose lead work. It'll be a very rewarding experience to work with Ace and welcome him into the family. | DT Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Fly (Staffie, three years)
We're so proud of our little Fly! She has smashed her training and is well on the way to becoming a wonderful pet. She just needs a little time and effort putting in initially which we'll happily support with. She's super playful, especially with her toys, and loves her walks in quiet areas. She happily wears her muzzle out and about and loves a good sniff around! She adores people and is super cuddly and affectionate. So what are you waiting for? Her PAWfect match will be in for lots of fun adventures with this bubbly girl. | DT Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
4. Hugo (Siberian Husky, four years)
Hugo is surprisingly affectionate for a Husky! He LOVES human attention and a good fussing! He is also very playful. He loves his food and is very keen to learn so if you're looking for dog to teach lots of fun tricks to then he should fit the bill! Be sure to add Hugo to your favourites if you're looking for a very affectionate young dog with heaps of potential for training and other adventures. | DT Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
