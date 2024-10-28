The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Luna (Tibetan Mastiff)
Luna is a sweet girl who enjoys a snuggle with people that she knows well. She will need slow introductions to new people as she is worried by unknown people. If there are any children in the home they will need to be aged 16 or over because of how worried she is by people. She can share her home with another pooch and will enjoy having walking friends when she is out on her adventures. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Blain (Lurcher cross)
Blain is such a sweet lad with a sensitive side. He’d like plenty of positive experiences and slow introductions to new situations as his confidence grows. Blain very much likes to stay by your side, so he’ll need someone at home with him to keep him company and settle him in. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Ozzy (Bulldog)
Excitable boy Ozzy is ready to have lots of fun with his forever family! He can forget his manners and be bouncy when he’s in full excitement mode. He’ll benefit from brushing up on his basic training skills and have positive outlets to channel his energy into. He can live with older secondary school aged kids who are used to enthusiastic dogs. | Dogs Trust Darlington
