Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Caramel (Lurcher)
Caramel and her siblings are Lurcher cross pups who are looking for dedicated owners who will have the time and energy to put in on their training. She will need house training, lead work, learning that it is ok to be spend a little time alone, and all of the usual puppy training. And a little bit more. They will need an active owner and someone up for mental and physical games. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Evie (Crossbreed)
Evie is an affectionate girl who can’t wait to start the next chapter of her life with her forever family. She has recently had a litter that she looked after here and now that they have all found their homes, it’s her time too! She’ll need her family around most of the day to keep her company and keep her out of mischief. The home will need to be Evie proofed as she does seek out food and doesn’t mind jumping onto counter tops. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Scamp (Bulldog)
Scamp is a young, bouncy lad who loves attention from his humans and always greets people with an enthusiastic hello. He can be OTT with other dogs so would need to be the only dog in the home while his social skills are worked on and could potentially live with another dog in the future. Any time spent alone will need to be introduced gradually for Scamp as he is still a young lad. | Dogs Trust Darlington
