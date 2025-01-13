Dogs Trust: 15 adorable dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th Jan 2025, 07:00 GMT

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 15 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Caramel and her siblings are Lurcher cross pups who are looking for dedicated owners who will have the time and energy to put in on their training. She will need house training, lead work, learning that it is ok to be spend a little time alone, and all of the usual puppy training. And a little bit more. They will need an active owner and someone up for mental and physical games.

2. Caramel (Lurcher)

Caramel and her siblings are Lurcher cross pups who are looking for dedicated owners who will have the time and energy to put in on their training. She will need house training, lead work, learning that it is ok to be spend a little time alone, and all of the usual puppy training. And a little bit more. They will need an active owner and someone up for mental and physical games. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Evie is an affectionate girl who can’t wait to start the next chapter of her life with her forever family. She has recently had a litter that she looked after here and now that they have all found their homes, it’s her time too! She’ll need her family around most of the day to keep her company and keep her out of mischief. The home will need to be Evie proofed as she does seek out food and doesn’t mind jumping onto counter tops.

3. Evie (Crossbreed)

Evie is an affectionate girl who can’t wait to start the next chapter of her life with her forever family. She has recently had a litter that she looked after here and now that they have all found their homes, it’s her time too! She’ll need her family around most of the day to keep her company and keep her out of mischief. The home will need to be Evie proofed as she does seek out food and doesn’t mind jumping onto counter tops. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Scamp is a young, bouncy lad who loves attention from his humans and always greets people with an enthusiastic hello. He can be OTT with other dogs so would need to be the only dog in the home while his social skills are worked on and could potentially live with another dog in the future. Any time spent alone will need to be introduced gradually for Scamp as he is still a young lad.

4. Scamp (Bulldog)

Scamp is a young, bouncy lad who loves attention from his humans and always greets people with an enthusiastic hello. He can be OTT with other dogs so would need to be the only dog in the home while his social skills are worked on and could potentially live with another dog in the future. Any time spent alone will need to be introduced gradually for Scamp as he is still a young lad. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustDogsPuppiesAdoptionNorth East
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice