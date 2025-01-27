3 . Major (German Shepherd)

Meet the handsome Major! He’s s super friendly lad and will thrive with a family used to his breed. If any children in the home, they should be aged 8yrs or older. Major may need a refresher with house training and any time on his own building up gradually. Major would still benefit from keeping up his training skills to keep his mind engaged. The home ideally will have non-slip flooring as he isn’t a fan of walking on these surfaces. | Dogs Trust Darlington