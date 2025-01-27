Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Tank (Mastiff Cross)
Tank loves spending time with people so would like for his family to be around majority of the day. Anytime required to be by himself can be introduced once settled. Cupboards and bins shouldn’t be easily accessible as Tank does find these too interesting to resist investigating. The home ideally will have a garden with no neighbouring dogs so he can enjoy off lead playtimes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Major (German Shepherd)
Meet the handsome Major! He’s s super friendly lad and will thrive with a family used to his breed. If any children in the home, they should be aged 8yrs or older. Major may need a refresher with house training and any time on his own building up gradually. Major would still benefit from keeping up his training skills to keep his mind engaged. The home ideally will have non-slip flooring as he isn’t a fan of walking on these surfaces. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Hughie (Dutch Shepherd)
Hughie is a handsome chap ready to find his forever home. His family will need to be patient and work with the team to help him adjust to home life and building up positive relationships. The home should have a garden to help with house training but also it will provide an area for scent activities. Hughie will need to be the only dog in the home but can have walking pals. | Dogs Trust Darlington
