Dogs Trust: 15 adorable dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 27th Jan 2025, 07:00 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 15:57 GMT

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 15 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Tank loves spending time with people so would like for his family to be around majority of the day. Anytime required to be by himself can be introduced once settled. Cupboards and bins shouldn’t be easily accessible as Tank does find these too interesting to resist investigating. The home ideally will have a garden with no neighbouring dogs so he can enjoy off lead playtimes.

2. Tank (Mastiff Cross)

Tank loves spending time with people so would like for his family to be around majority of the day. Anytime required to be by himself can be introduced once settled. Cupboards and bins shouldn’t be easily accessible as Tank does find these too interesting to resist investigating. The home ideally will have a garden with no neighbouring dogs so he can enjoy off lead playtimes. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Meet the handsome Major! He’s s super friendly lad and will thrive with a family used to his breed. If any children in the home, they should be aged 8yrs or older. Major may need a refresher with house training and any time on his own building up gradually. Major would still benefit from keeping up his training skills to keep his mind engaged. The home ideally will have non-slip flooring as he isn’t a fan of walking on these surfaces.

3. Major (German Shepherd)

Meet the handsome Major! He’s s super friendly lad and will thrive with a family used to his breed. If any children in the home, they should be aged 8yrs or older. Major may need a refresher with house training and any time on his own building up gradually. Major would still benefit from keeping up his training skills to keep his mind engaged. The home ideally will have non-slip flooring as he isn’t a fan of walking on these surfaces. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Hughie is a handsome chap ready to find his forever home. His family will need to be patient and work with the team to help him adjust to home life and building up positive relationships. The home should have a garden to help with house training but also it will provide an area for scent activities. Hughie will need to be the only dog in the home but can have walking pals.

4. Hughie (Dutch Shepherd)

Hughie is a handsome chap ready to find his forever home. His family will need to be patient and work with the team to help him adjust to home life and building up positive relationships. The home should have a garden to help with house training but also it will provide an area for scent activities. Hughie will need to be the only dog in the home but can have walking pals. | Dogs Trust Darlington

