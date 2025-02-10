3 . Onyx (Belgian Shepherd Dog)

Onyx is looking for a calm home with a family who will be patient whilst she settles in. It can take a couple of meets for her confidence to shine but once a relationship is there her affectionate side can be seen. Onyx would be best suited to living with older kids, 14 years+. Onyx is friendly with other dogs, although a little woofy on occasion wanting to meet, but following a successful introduction she may live in the home with another. | Dogs Trust Darlington