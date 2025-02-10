The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Twirl (Lurcher)
Twirl is a super friendly four-year-old Lurcher who would like his home based in a quieter area. This dapper chap is looking for a family who are around most of the day to help him get all settled into home life. He’d love for the home to have a garden (but it’s not essential) to lounge around in the sun on his lazy days. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Onyx (Belgian Shepherd Dog)
Onyx is looking for a calm home with a family who will be patient whilst she settles in. It can take a couple of meets for her confidence to shine but once a relationship is there her affectionate side can be seen. Onyx would be best suited to living with older kids, 14 years+. Onyx is friendly with other dogs, although a little woofy on occasion wanting to meet, but following a successful introduction she may live in the home with another. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Kenai (Whippet Cross)
Kenai is a young girl who can find new situations a bit worrying. She’ll need a family who will take things slow and give gentle, positive exposures to everyday life. Everyone in the home should be over the age of 16 years and be confident at recognising when things are getting a bit too much for Kenai. The team will chat through this and show what to look out for as Kenai is very good at communicating this. | Dogs Trust Darlington