Dogs Trust: 15 beautiful dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East
Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Here we have 15 beautiful pups in need of a home in time for the end of autumn - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
