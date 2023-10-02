Dogs Trust: 15 charming dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

Dogs Trust Darlington currently have 50 gorgeous dogs and puppies up for adoption.
The North East centre is looking for lovely people to care and provide the adorable creatures with a second chance and loving home.
Here are 15 of the pups searching for their forever home.
1. Max (Labrador Cross)
Max has a great love in life for toys and does enjoy carrying them around when he is pottering around or going on his walks. He can tend to carry a blanket around at times too. He is a real water baby and will never say no to having a splash around. He has been enjoying attending hydrotherapy sessions at the centre for enrichment. Max has been coming along fantastically with his training and our dedicated team will be on hand to help with Max’s transition into his forever home as this will be a gradual and slow transition for him. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
2. Minty (Crossbreed)
Minty is amazing! He’s going to be so much fun to train and do mind activities with. He’s quite the clever lad and has shown us some of his agility skills. He doesn’t play with toys right now but loves interacting with you. Being by your side is his favourite place! (Credit: Dogs Trust)
3. Zelda (Staffordshire Bull Terrier)
Zelda is everything you’d want from the breed, so much fun and so much love to give. She has a real passion for toys but is still learning to share. With the help of some tasty treats she’d also love to learn a few tricks. Zelda is going to be a fabulous addition to a home where she gets the training and activities that she needs. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
4. Harry (Labrador Cross)
Harry is a clever boy who knows a lot of tricks and will happily show them off for a tasty treat. He is an eager pupil and will love to learn lots more. He enjoys playing with his toys but swaps will need to be done as he isn’t a fan of sharing. Harry doesn’t enjoy his trips to see the vet so will be required to wear a muzzle for an trips. He has started his training on this and our training team will be happy to go through this with potential adopters. Harry will make a fun addition to a home that enjoys training sessions and teaching their dogs new things. (Credit: Dogs Trust)