Dogs Trust: 15 charming dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

1 . Max (Labrador Cross)

Max has a great love in life for toys and does enjoy carrying them around when he is pottering around or going on his walks. He can tend to carry a blanket around at times too. He is a real water baby and will never say no to having a splash around. He has been enjoying attending hydrotherapy sessions at the centre for enrichment. Max has been coming along fantastically with his training and our dedicated team will be on hand to help with Max’s transition into his forever home as this will be a gradual and slow transition for him. (Credit: Dogs Trust)