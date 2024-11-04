Dogs Trust: 15 cute dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 4th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

DarlingtonLeeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Free email newsletters from the Gazette deliver South Tyneside’s latest news and sport - sign up online here

Here we have 15 cute pups in need of a home in time for Christmas - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Tucker is a fun young lad who is looking for patient and understanding adopters who will be up for plenty of fun training activities and who are willing to build everything up for him slowly at Tuckers pace. An active family who are up for plenty of fun adventures with Tucker would be ideal. Tucker does lack confidence and can be worried by handling and people approaching him so will be best suited to an adult only home, preferably with not too many visitors.

2. Tucker (Cocker Spaniel Cross)

Tucker is a fun young lad who is looking for patient and understanding adopters who will be up for plenty of fun training activities and who are willing to build everything up for him slowly at Tuckers pace. An active family who are up for plenty of fun adventures with Tucker would be ideal. Tucker does lack confidence and can be worried by handling and people approaching him so will be best suited to an adult only home, preferably with not too many visitors. | Dogs Trust Darlington Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Scamp is a young, bouncy lad who loves attention from his humans and always greets people with an enthusiastic hello. He can be OTT with other dogs so would need to be the only dog in the home while his social skills are worked on and could potentially live with another dog in the future. Any time spent alone will need to be introduced gradually for Scamp as he is still a young lad.

3. Scamp (Bulldog)

Scamp is a young, bouncy lad who loves attention from his humans and always greets people with an enthusiastic hello. He can be OTT with other dogs so would need to be the only dog in the home while his social skills are worked on and could potentially live with another dog in the future. Any time spent alone will need to be introduced gradually for Scamp as he is still a young lad. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Dave is looking for a home with a family who are ready for lots of fun! He’s a bouncy lad so will need positive outlets and further training to keep him physically and mentally active and happy. Dave will need someone at home majority of the day to keep him company and put training in place. Dave is sensitive to noise especially traffic so will need a little work in this area too.

4. Dave (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)

Dave is looking for a home with a family who are ready for lots of fun! He’s a bouncy lad so will need positive outlets and further training to keep him physically and mentally active and happy. Dave will need someone at home majority of the day to keep him company and put training in place. Dave is sensitive to noise especially traffic so will need a little work in this area too. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustAdoptionNorth EastPuppiesDarlingtonLeedsEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice