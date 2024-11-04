Dogs Trust: 15 cute dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

2 . Tucker (Cocker Spaniel Cross)

Tucker is a fun young lad who is looking for patient and understanding adopters who will be up for plenty of fun training activities and who are willing to build everything up for him slowly at Tuckers pace. An active family who are up for plenty of fun adventures with Tucker would be ideal. Tucker does lack confidence and can be worried by handling and people approaching him so will be best suited to an adult only home, preferably with not too many visitors. | Dogs Trust Darlington Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington