Dogs Trust: 15 cute dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Tucker (Cocker Spaniel Cross)
Tucker is a fun young lad who is looking for patient and understanding adopters who will be up for plenty of fun training activities and who are willing to build everything up for him slowly at Tuckers pace. An active family who are up for plenty of fun adventures with Tucker would be ideal. Tucker does lack confidence and can be worried by handling and people approaching him so will be best suited to an adult only home, preferably with not too many visitors. | Dogs Trust Darlington Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Scamp (Bulldog)
Scamp is a young, bouncy lad who loves attention from his humans and always greets people with an enthusiastic hello. He can be OTT with other dogs so would need to be the only dog in the home while his social skills are worked on and could potentially live with another dog in the future. Any time spent alone will need to be introduced gradually for Scamp as he is still a young lad. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Dave (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Dave is looking for a home with a family who are ready for lots of fun! He’s a bouncy lad so will need positive outlets and further training to keep him physically and mentally active and happy. Dave will need someone at home majority of the day to keep him company and put training in place. Dave is sensitive to noise especially traffic so will need a little work in this area too. | Dogs Trust Darlington