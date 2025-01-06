Dogs Trust: 15 cute dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Tyson (Staffordshire Bull Terrier)
Tyson is a fun, excitable boy who loves attention and absolutely loves his toy time. He could share his home with another playful dog but they may need to be monitored around toys because of how much he loves them. If children are in the home they will need to be aged 12 and over due to his excitable behaviour around toys. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Dixie (Lurcher)
Dixie is two-years-old and would like a calm home environment to settle into and call her own. She can be worried by new faces but soon warms up after a couple of meets. Dixie will be best to live with older secondary school aged kids. Her confidence is boosted when around her fellow doggy friends so she can live with another dog that is already in the home. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Cal (Pharaoh Hound)
Cal is gaining confidence day by day and is now ready to start his next chapter. He can live with secondary school aged kids and with another dog. His family should still allow him plenty of time to settle into home life and take new experiences at a steady pace. Cal hasn’t had much training so this will need to be started from scratch, but his love of food will help. | Dogs Trust Darlington
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.