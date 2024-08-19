Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Cumbria rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Cumbria
2. Ace (Rottweiler)
Handsome lad Ace is ready to find his forever home! He'd like for his family to be around throughout the day to help settle him in and build up any alone time. He'll enjoy keeping his mind busy with enrichment games and furthering his basic training. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Shawn (Lurcher)
Shawn is ready to find his forever home with committed owners. He will require on-going training with help from his family. He can be very excitable which can lead to him jumping up and mouthing. For this reason, he would be best to live with older teens – 16yrs+. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Buzz (Bullmastiff Cross)
Buzz is looking for an adult only household where his new pawrents are up for continuing his training. He's a big, strong lad on the lead and will need some guidance to learn how to walk at more of a steady pace. He likes keeping busy and puts his all into everything he does which can lead to him forgetting his manners. | Dogs Trust Darlington
