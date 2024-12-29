3 . Pixie (Lurcher)

Pixie is a lovely girl who would like to have a home where her humans will be around to settle her in and build on any leaving hours. She would like to have a family that will continue her basic training and she does enjoy having treats which should help her along with this. Pixie enjoys meeting other dogs and this does bring out her playful side so she would enjoy either sharing her home with another dog or having walking buddies she can meet up with for walks and play time. | Dogs Trust Darlington