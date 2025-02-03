Dogs Trust: 15 loving dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 07:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 15 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

Wolfie is looking for a family who are around most of the day to keep him company and get him all settled in. He can live with kids aged 10 years+ and potentially with another dog. Basic training will need to be continued as well as some focus work around other dogs when out and about.

2. Wolfie (Saluki)

Wolfie is looking for a family who are around most of the day to keep him company and get him all settled in. He can live with kids aged 10 years+ and potentially with another dog. Basic training will need to be continued as well as some focus work around other dogs when out and about.

Greg is on the lookout for a quieter home where he can be allowed the space and time to settle in. He does make friends quite easily but prefers to keep food to himself and can be uncomfortable with formal handling. He will not be suitable to live with children or with them visiting.

3. Greg (Crossbreed)

Greg is on the lookout for a quieter home where he can be allowed the space and time to settle in. He does make friends quite easily but prefers to keep food to himself and can be uncomfortable with formal handling. He will not be suitable to live with children or with them visiting.

Whitney is ready to find a home with a family around most of the day to provide plenty of snuggles and put some work into her training needs. Whitney may share the home with another dog, but this will require some management around toys. Although Whitney is social with other dogs, she would also benefit from some focus work when out and walks as she likes to stop in her tracks and watch them.

4. Whitney (American Bully Pocket Cross)

Whitney is ready to find a home with a family around most of the day to provide plenty of snuggles and put some work into her training needs. Whitney may share the home with another dog, but this will require some management around toys. Although Whitney is social with other dogs, she would also benefit from some focus work when out and walks as she likes to stop in her tracks and watch them.

