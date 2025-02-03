4 . Whitney (American Bully Pocket Cross)

Whitney is ready to find a home with a family around most of the day to provide plenty of snuggles and put some work into her training needs. Whitney may share the home with another dog, but this will require some management around toys. Although Whitney is social with other dogs, she would also benefit from some focus work when out and walks as she likes to stop in her tracks and watch them. | Dogs Trust Darlington