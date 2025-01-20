Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Chester (Boxer Cross)
Chester is a big lad but he’s a huge softie at heart. He’ll do best with a family who have plenty of time for him. He’ll need some help with basic training and a confidence boost with handling for vet checks. He’s amazing with those he knows well though and can live with secondary school aged kids who are used to larger breeds. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Frosty (Lurcher)
Frosty is a handsome Lurcher ready to find his forever home. He adores being in his human’s company so a home with minimal leaving hours and a support system will be needed. Frosty does have a few anxieties so is looking for a family who will be patient with him and willing to work with the team to help with these. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Cal (Pharaoh Hound)
Cal is gaining confidence day by day and is now ready to start his next chapter. He can live with secondary school aged kids and with another dog. His family should still allow him plenty of time to settle into home life and take new experiences at a steady pace. Cal hasn’t had much training so this will need to be started from scratch, but his love of food will help. | Dogs Trust Darlington
