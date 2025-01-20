Dogs Trust: 15 sweet dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 20th Jan 2025, 07:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 15 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

Chester is a big lad but he’s a huge softie at heart. He’ll do best with a family who have plenty of time for him. He’ll need some help with basic training and a confidence boost with handling for vet checks. He’s amazing with those he knows well though and can live with secondary school aged kids who are used to larger breeds.

Frosty is a handsome Lurcher ready to find his forever home. He adores being in his human’s company so a home with minimal leaving hours and a support system will be needed. Frosty does have a few anxieties so is looking for a family who will be patient with him and willing to work with the team to help with these.

Cal is gaining confidence day by day and is now ready to start his next chapter. He can live with secondary school aged kids and with another dog. His family should still allow him plenty of time to settle into home life and take new experiences at a steady pace. Cal hasn’t had much training so this will need to be started from scratch, but his love of food will help.

