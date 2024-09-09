Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
2. Spot (American Bulldog)
Introducing Spot, a beautiful one-year-old boy. He will need a little help with his basic training and settling into a routine at home. He can be a bit overly friendly at times which he’ll need some guidance of how to manage appropriately which we can chat through with on meets at the centre. He’ll need no young kids in the home, but older teens will be ok. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Scarlett (Akita)
Scarlett is an excitable girl looking for a family who are confident around larger breeds. She is super friendly but doesn’t always remember her size so would be best to live with older primary school kids. In the home Scarlett would like to be the only dog but she can share her walks with a few well-mannered four-legged friends. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Maggie (Lurcher)
Maggie has made amazing progress with her training and is now ready to find her forever home! She will continue to thrive in an adult only household where her family can continue her training and have plenty of time for her. Maggie is house trained and can settle on her own for a little time which can be introduced and built up once she’s fully found her paws. | Dogs Trust Darlington
