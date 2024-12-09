Dogs Trust: 15 wonderful dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 9th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 13 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for Christmas - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

Hank is a fun, energetic lad who would love an active home with adopters who will continue fun training games with him and will offer him lots of play time. He has the potential to live with another dog but he can be bouncy and excitable when meeting other dogs so will be need to be a dog that will be up for matching his play style.

Sweet Marley and Layla are a bonded pair who are searching for their forever homes together. They can live with other dogs of a similar size but would just as happily be the only two pooches in the home. They can live with secondary school aged children who will appreciate that Marley and Layla prefer a quiet, chilled life. They will enjoy having someone around for them throughout the day to keep them company but would be able to be left for a little while once they have time to settle in.

Chase is a lovely young lad who hasn't had much exposure to the world so is looking for a family that will be patient and understanding while he settles into home life. His family will need to be up for doing some basic training and confidence building with him which will help set him up for success in the future. Chase loves his humans and will need to have someone around for him throughout the day to keep him company and build on any time left alone very gradually.

