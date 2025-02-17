4 . Hughie (Dutch Shepherd)

Hughie is a handsome chap ready to find his forever home. His family will need to be patient and work with the team to help him adjust to home life and building up positive relationships. The home should have a garden to help with house training but also it will provide an area for scent activities. Hughie will need to be the only dog in the home but can have walking pals. | Dogs Trust Darlington