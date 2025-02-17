Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Tigger (Lurcher Cross)
Tigger is looking for a family who can match his enthusiastic, fun-loving vibes. He’s a bouncy lad who enjoys his training and plenty of fun. Tigger would like some help with his doggy social skills as his manners are lacking a little in this area, but he is eager to learn and may live with another of a similar size. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Val (Belgian Shepherd Dog)
Val is such a lovely girl who can be worried by new faces and situations so does need an understanding home that will give her time to settle in at her own pace. Once she has built a friendship with you, her sweet, affectionate side really shines through. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Hughie (Dutch Shepherd)
Hughie is a handsome chap ready to find his forever home. His family will need to be patient and work with the team to help him adjust to home life and building up positive relationships. The home should have a garden to help with house training but also it will provide an area for scent activities. Hughie will need to be the only dog in the home but can have walking pals. | Dogs Trust Darlington
