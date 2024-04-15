Dogs Trust: 17 amazing dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

4 . Thomas (Borzoi Cross, six years)

houseguest! His foster carer told us he is fully housetrained and lets her know when he needs to go out. He travels perfectly and walks beautifully on lead and although he gets worried by large dogs, he is perfectly manageable in capable hands. He’s a quick learner and picks up a routine very easily. The best thing about this big friendly lad is how cuddly he is. His favourite pass time is snoozing on his bed with a friend gently stroking him. Thomas does have some medical issues with his legs which will mean lifelong medication, but please don’t let this put you off him! Dogs Trust may be able to help support some of the cost and our Vet will discuss things in more detail. If you are looking for a perfect, calm, loving and super friendly companion, then Thomas is definitely the boy for you! Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds