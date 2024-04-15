Dogs Trust: 17 amazing dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

Have you been thinking about adopting a dog?
There are so many gorgeous dogs in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 17 of the dogs searching for a loving family and forever home this week.
1. Ollie (Border Collie Cross, one year)
Ollie is a one-year-old Collie cross. We are not sure what Ollie is crossed with, but we do know he is such a stunner. He has been such a good boy in foster, loving his foster siblings and all the cuddles on the couch. He sleeps well overnight and his housetraining has been good. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
2. Janet & John (Chihuahua, one-two years)
Janet & John are an adorable mother and son duo who are looking for their forever home together. Janet is 2 years old and John is 1 year old. They came to us through no fault of their own and are very nervous of the big wide world, so they are looking for a calm, quiet, adult-only home where they can build their confidence. We don’t think the pair have been walked before coming to us, so need a secure and enclosed garden to practice walking on a lead in. Due to their nervous natures, we are looking for a home where Janet & John will be the only dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
3. Cooper (Golden Retriever, one year)
Cooper has a lot of potential, but will need some time and effort putting into him initially. He's super friendly with everyone he sees, but just doesn't know his own strength! In the right home he will really flourish and our team will be happy to help and guide you through his training. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
4. Thomas (Borzoi Cross, six years)
houseguest! His foster carer told us he is fully housetrained and lets her know when he needs to go out. He travels perfectly and walks beautifully on lead and although he gets worried by large dogs, he is perfectly manageable in capable hands. He’s a quick learner and picks up a routine very easily. The best thing about this big friendly lad is how cuddly he is. His favourite pass time is snoozing on his bed with a friend gently stroking him. Thomas does have some medical issues with his legs which will mean lifelong medication, but please don’t let this put you off him! Dogs Trust may be able to help support some of the cost and our Vet will discuss things in more detail. If you are looking for a perfect, calm, loving and super friendly companion, then Thomas is definitely the boy for you! Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds