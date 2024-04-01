4 . Marley (Lakeland Terrier Cross, one-two years)

Lovely Marley is a young girl who is on the lookout for a quiet home that will help her build in confidence and take things at her pace. Marley can be worried by new situations so will be best suited to living with children who are aged 14 and above that will give her time to settle into her new home. She hasn't had the best experience with dogs so will need to be the only pooch in the in the home and her new family will be encouraged to build on her confidence around other dogs. She isn't used to being on her own so will need to have someone around for her throughout the day. Adopters of Marley will be asked to come and visit her a few times before taking her to her new home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington