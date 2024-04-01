There are so many gorgeous dogs in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 17 of the dogs searching for a loving family and forever home this week.
1. Cinnamon (Whippet, seven years)
Cinnamon is a 7 year old whippet cross who is a true rescue dog.This gorgeous girl was found in very poor condition but still absolutely adores people and will stop to introduce herself to everyone she meets along the way. Cinnamon loves to get cosy on the sofa and has definitely taken well to home comforts since being in foster. Cinnamon walks lovely on lead, but can be excitable to see other dogs whilst out and will bark when she sees' an unfamiliar dog but walks lovely with dogs she is out with. Cinnamon has doggy pals of different shapes and sizes who she enjoys going out for walks with and enjoys to socialise. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
2. Honey (Miniature Poodle Cross, two-five years)
Honey is a sweet little girl who can be nervous when meeting new people but has been coming out of her shell more and more each day. She would like a fairly calm home with children who are aged 12 and over that will understand that Honey may need some quiet time. She could share her home with another calm pooch who will help her along with her confidence. Any time spent alone will need to be built up gradually as she is used to having company when at home. It will be beneficial for Honey's adopters to visit her a few times before she heads off to her forever home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Sally (Border Collie Cross, six months)
An active home would suit Sally best, and a household dedicated to further training and socialization. We think Sally could live with a dog of similar traits and energy levels, as she loves to play. A home with a secure garden would be ideal for Sally, as she enjoys spending her time outside. We think Sally would be best suited to children 14 years and older. Sally is very alert to traffic so would need to live in a quiet and low traffic area. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Marley (Lakeland Terrier Cross, one-two years)
Lovely Marley is a young girl who is on the lookout for a quiet home that will help her build in confidence and take things at her pace. Marley can be worried by new situations so will be best suited to living with children who are aged 14 and above that will give her time to settle into her new home. She hasn't had the best experience with dogs so will need to be the only pooch in the in the home and her new family will be encouraged to build on her confidence around other dogs. She isn't used to being on her own so will need to have someone around for her throughout the day. Adopters of Marley will be asked to come and visit her a few times before taking her to her new home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington