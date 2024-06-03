3 . Bentley (Golden Retriever, two-five years)

Bentley is a beautiful lad who is looking for a quiet, adult only household with a maximum of two people and no visiting children. He is such an intelligent boy and really enjoys his training sessions which his family will be asked to continue when he goes home. Bentley will need to be the only dog in the home but can have some walking friends when he is out on his adventures. A home that has a room for Bentley to go on his own for mealtimes and resting will be needed as he can be worried when people come into his personal space when doing either of those activities. A secure garden would be beneficial for him so that he can enjoy some off lead play time as he will need to be kept on lead when out on his walks. Bentley will need a family who are willing to visit him multiple times at the centre as well as having centre staff come out to the home with Bentley so that we can slowly transition him into the home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington