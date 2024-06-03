Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East and beyond.
Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Here we have 17 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for Summer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Bruce (Dobermann, 6-12 months)
Say Hello to Big Bruce! This bouncy boy loves an adventure. He would require an active home used to large dogs and committed to his training and socialisation. Bruce has doggy friends and loves to run around off lead with them, he can bark at other dogs at first, but he is fine after he gets to know them, so keeping up his socialisation will be key. Bruce would like a secure garden of his own, but this is not essential and someone to be at home most of the day until he has settled in. Once settled in his new home, time alone should be built up slowly, at a pace that Bruce is comfortable with. Bruce would like to be the only animal in the home but could live with secondary school children who are experienced with bigger dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
2. Lady V (Staffie cross, two-five years)
Although Lady V is very shy initially, within a few meets, and plenty of tasty treats, she soon makes friends and then you’ll see her daft, playful and very cuddly personality shine through. She loves her walks but must be walked in quiet areas as she’s worried by other dogs, however, due to her amazing training progress, if introduced slowly she can eventually have a walking buddy or two! She’s quite strong on lead, doing well with her loose lead training and happily wears her muzzle. Throughout Lady V’s time with us, she’s proven that she’s a resilient little dog with so much potential. She’s smashing all her training goals and with the support our team and a dedicated new owner who’ll love her the way we do, she will soon become the season’s Diamond! Lady V's ears are slightly cropped due to a previous injury which has since healed up perfectly. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
3. Bentley (Golden Retriever, two-five years)
Bentley is a beautiful lad who is looking for a quiet, adult only household with a maximum of two people and no visiting children. He is such an intelligent boy and really enjoys his training sessions which his family will be asked to continue when he goes home. Bentley will need to be the only dog in the home but can have some walking friends when he is out on his adventures. A home that has a room for Bentley to go on his own for mealtimes and resting will be needed as he can be worried when people come into his personal space when doing either of those activities. A secure garden would be beneficial for him so that he can enjoy some off lead play time as he will need to be kept on lead when out on his walks. Bentley will need a family who are willing to visit him multiple times at the centre as well as having centre staff come out to the home with Bentley so that we can slowly transition him into the home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Scruffy (Border Terrier, 15 years)
Scruffy is an adorable, golden oldie who is looking for a peaceful but active retirement home to live out his days. Despite being 15 years young, Scruffy still enjoys a good walk and is at his happiest when out exploring and finding new sniffs. He enjoys the quieter things in life so would be best homed without young children but teenagers should be fine. Although he is social with dogs out and about, he is enjoying having all the company to himself with his foster carer and would prefer to be the only dog in the home. He won't be able to be left on his own initially and we'll happily advise the best way to build this up to some time on his own. He excels at being a shadow and would like an owner happy to share their bedroom. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
