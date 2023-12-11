Dogs Trust: 17 charming dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

Christmas is right around the corner so here are some of the Dogs Trust dogs searching for a home just in time.
But remember, a dog is forever and not just for Christmas.
Here are the 17 of the gorgeous pups in need of a home.
1. Monty (Crossbreed, one-two years)
Handsome Monty is looking for a family who are into their dog training and will help him build up on some of his skills. He could also benefit from a confidence boost. A home with a garden would be ideal for playtime and enrichment games. Once settled into home life Monty should be ok to spend time on his on a comfy bed with a chew if his pawrents ever need to pop out. Monty can live with secondary school aged kids (12yrs+). He may have a pal when out on his on-lead walks but will need to be the only dog in the home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Dennis (Saluki, one-two years)
Denis's favourite thing is his humans, he just adores spending time with you! He's a loving lad and has some lovely manners already in place. He loves to zoom and keep busy so will enjoy lots of fun games. Denis is going to make such an amazing addition to the family! Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Barney (Bulldog, two-five years)
Barney is a sweet lad who may take a little while to come out his shell. He prefers a slow approach when meeting people so is looking for a patient and understanding family. He will need an adult only home and may share the home with another pooch pal. New owners will need to be up for some training as Barney would like a bit of help in some areas including confidence building for handling and lead work. New owners will need to have the time to help in these areas. Barney is eager out on walks so may be a bit strong on the lead for some. He'd love to have easy access to a secure off lead area for playtimes as he would be best to be on the lead for public adventures. Barney is on a diet and is currently attending hydrotherapy to help aid is weight loss. His new family will need to be strict with his diet to help get him back down to a healthy weight. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Riley (Lurcher Cross, two-five years)
Everyone who meets Riley adores him straight away. He loves to have a zoom and play with his ball followed by a snooze. He is found most mornings tucked up in a duvet. Riley has a love for cheese and peanut butter but his main love in life is a tennis ball. Riley would love nothing more than to constantly chase a ball and have a game of fetch, but adopters will be encouraged to not do this as he has hurt himself in the past with chasing a ball and our training team will be happy to talk about other fun activities you can do with him. Riley would love nothing more than to find a nice cosy home with a duvet of his own to snuggle up in. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington