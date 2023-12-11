Dogs Trust: 17 charming dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

3 . Barney (Bulldog, two-five years)

Barney is a sweet lad who may take a little while to come out his shell. He prefers a slow approach when meeting people so is looking for a patient and understanding family. He will need an adult only home and may share the home with another pooch pal. New owners will need to be up for some training as Barney would like a bit of help in some areas including confidence building for handling and lead work. New owners will need to have the time to help in these areas. Barney is eager out on walks so may be a bit strong on the lead for some. He'd love to have easy access to a secure off lead area for playtimes as he would be best to be on the lead for public adventures. Barney is on a diet and is currently attending hydrotherapy to help aid is weight loss. His new family will need to be strict with his diet to help get him back down to a healthy weight. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington