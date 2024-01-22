Dogs Trust: 17 charming dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

There are so many puppies in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 17 of the dogs searching for a forever home this January.
1. Reggie & Ruby (French Bulldog, six and one years)
Reggie is a 6yr old Frenchie who is looking for a new home with his BFF Ruby, a 1yr old Bulldog. They will settle best being the only pets in their home as they're already each others best friend. They will be fine to have walking buddies though. Older kids will be fine who understand to let them chill when they need to. A secure garden will also be needed so they have somewhere to play off-lead and practice their housetraining. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Percilla & Jess (two-five years)
Percilla and best friend Jess are on the lookout for there forever home together. They would love nothing more than a nice comfy spot to snuggle up in and cosy up to their humans. Percilla can be a little worried initially when meeting new people so they will be best suited to living with secondary school aged children who are aged 13 and over. They would prefer to be the only two dogs in the home as they can be a little worried by other dogs and won't enjoy meeting lots of dogs while out on their little adventures. Once settled in the home they will be ok to be left for a few hours on their own in a nice cosy spot to snooze in. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Luna (Lurcher Cross, five-seven years)
Luna is such a sweet girl and although she has a sensitive side, Once she has become comfortable around you her fun playful side starts to emerge and she loves nothing more than having a zoom. A secure garden would be beneficial for her to have zoomies as she will need to be kept on lead while she is out on her walks. She is a real sweet girl who is looking forward to having a loving family that will spoil her. You won’t be applying for a specific dog, but you can tell us what type of dog you’re looking for. You can also add up to four favourites to your application to give us an idea of the dogs you like, so we can consider you for similar dogs. Once you’ve submitted your application, we can’t change or update your favourites. Adding a dog to your application is not a reservation but a guide for us to find you a match. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Milo (Beagle, two-five years)
Milo is an active boy who is looking for a family that will be able to give him the exercise that he needs. He can be excited when he gets out on his walks so will benefit from having some loose lead training to help him slow down a little. His love for food will help with this. He will also be up for learning more tricks in exchange for a tasty treat. He loves playing with toys but will need to have swaps done with him as he prefers to play on his own. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington