Dogs Trust: 21 charming dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

There are so many gorgeous dogs in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 21 of the dogs searching for a loving family and forever home this week.
1. Jasper (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, five months)
Jasper is such a handsome boy and at 5 months old he seems to be all legs. He has a lot of growing to do yet and should be a good medium to large dog once fully grown. Jasper can be worried by new people and takes time to build up a good relationship so will need several visits to meet him before he can go home. He is looking for a quiet home and needs his owners around all the time. As he gets older owners will be able to start building his confidence spending time by himself. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Kaiser (Dobermann, two-five years)
Kaiser is a fun lad and thrives when he’s in comfortable surroundings. Teddy bear toys are his favourite to play with before settling down with a chew. He has previously been in a home before and settled by himself for the odd hour. He can be a bit eager when out on walks so would like to further his training in this area too. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Pablo (Belgian Shepherd Dog (Malinois), one-two years)
Pablo can be worried by noises so a quiet home environment will be needed for him to adjust to home life and find his paws. He’d be best with older teens in the home and for there not to be many visitors. He likes to keep stimulated physically and mentally so will need a family who can fully commit to keeping him entertained and further his training. Pablo is working on his doggy social skills but may live with another well-suited dog or have walking pals with mindful introductions. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Bunty (Bernese Mountain Dog, two-five years)
Bunty is a fabulous girl who is loving all the attention from her carers. She is very affectionate once she gets to know you. Bunty would like to meet her family a few times to build up a strong bond before heading home. She can’t wait to share that big heart with you too! Bunty has been enjoying exploring the surroundings out on her walks on the lead and still has a spring in her step for a quick zoom in the garden. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington