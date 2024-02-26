Dogs Trust: 21 charming dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

1 . Jasper (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, five months)

Jasper is such a handsome boy and at 5 months old he seems to be all legs. He has a lot of growing to do yet and should be a good medium to large dog once fully grown. Jasper can be worried by new people and takes time to build up a good relationship so will need several visits to meet him before he can go home. He is looking for a quiet home and needs his owners around all the time. As he gets older owners will be able to start building his confidence spending time by himself. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds