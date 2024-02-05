Dogs Trust: 21 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

There are so many puppies in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 21 of the dogs searching for a forever home this February.
1. Juniper (Labrador Cross, seven months)
Juniper is a sweet 7-month-old Labrador Cross who was found as a stray. This ordeal has left her very worried by the world so her adopters must be patient and ready to put in a lot of effort with all her basic training. This will include slow confidence building around people and dogs, walking on lead and housetraining. She will need a secure garden for exercise initially while she gets to grips with lead training. She absolutely needs a calm and predictable home so she can learn the ropes. This means she'll need to be the only dog in an adult only home with someone around all the time until she's fully settled in and ready to slowly build up to any alone time. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Rupert (Lurcher Cross, eight months)
Poor Rupert arrived when he was only 3 months old after being found with a fractured leg. He was operated on, and his leg was saved, but his long recovery has meant he’s spent most of his short life in kennels. He’s been a little hero though and proven himself to be a fun, playful, energetic, super smart and VERY affectionate dog. He’ll make a perfect family pet to the right home. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
3. Moo & Martha (Smooth-haired Dachshund, one-two years)
Moo and Martha are the best of friends and would like to find a home together. They can be shy to begin with but soon come round but do gain confidence from each other and other dogs too. They could live with or without an existing dog or cat or with secondary school aged children. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Mylo (Foxhound, one year)
How handsome is Mylo?! We've all fallen for this lovely 1yr old Hound. He will be fine to live with another doggy friend of similar size, as long as they are happy with the rough and tumble play that Mylo enjoys! e's a big and bouncy lad so young children wouldn't be suitable, but confident older kids should be fine. He must have a very secure garden to play off-lead and practice his housetraining. He will also need someone around all the time until he's ready to start slowly being introduced to any alone time. Photo: Dogs Trust