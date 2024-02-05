Dogs Trust: 21 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

1 . Juniper (Labrador Cross, seven months)

Juniper is a sweet 7-month-old Labrador Cross who was found as a stray. This ordeal has left her very worried by the world so her adopters must be patient and ready to put in a lot of effort with all her basic training. This will include slow confidence building around people and dogs, walking on lead and housetraining. She will need a secure garden for exercise initially while she gets to grips with lead training. She absolutely needs a calm and predictable home so she can learn the ropes. This means she'll need to be the only dog in an adult only home with someone around all the time until she's fully settled in and ready to slowly build up to any alone time. Photo: Dogs Trust