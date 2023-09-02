Dogs Trust are urging anyone in the North East with a dog-shaped hole in their life to consider adopting one of the Lurchers in their care.

The Darlington branch is appealing to the public as the loving breed can often spend longer in the charity’s care than any other.

Lurchers are sighthounds (such as Greyhound, Whippet or Saluki) crossed with another breed and therefore differ in size, hair length and colour. They are known for their long, graceful frames, deep chests and their loyalty.

They are the third most popular breed of dog rehomed by Dogs Trust last year, with 524 finding loving new homes in 2022 and the Darlington branch is currently caring for eight long-legged lovelies, who are listed below.

Alex Hennessey, Manager at Dogs Trust Darlington said: “Lurchers tend to spend longer in our care than other breeds and are often overlooked. So, it’s important for us to try and dispel any misconceptions that may exist about the breed and urge people not to rule out a Lurcher as their perfect pet.

“Lurchers are loyal dogs that form very strong bonds with their owners. They are trustworthy and gentle, renowned for being affectionate so will bring a lot of love to their owner’s lives. It is a myth that they need a huge amount of exercise and long walks, they do need regular exercise like every dog, but they also very much relish lounging on the sofa. Lurchers really are at their happiest when they are with their owner, the one they love.

“We are currently caring for eight Lurchers that are desperate to build that special bond with a new owner and find a sofa to call their own. Each is unique with different personalities and colourings. All have so much love to offer and await their second chance in life.”

To find out more about the breed or to see the Lurchers currently in Dogs Trust care waiting to be adopted click here - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/getting-dog/breeds/lurcher

1 . Josie This nine-month-old pup is such a sweet girl who goes from showing off her cheeky side by pinching random objects to turning into an old soul who loves to find a comfy spot where she can enjoy a snooze. She will bring a lot of fun to her new home. Photo Sales

2 . Maggie s a super sweet two-year-old who has been in Dogs Trust care for two years since arriving as a six-month-old pup. She is a playful girl with a mischievous side and is much-loved by all the team at Darlington. She likes exploring and loves company. Photo Sales

3 . Francis Is a very sweet three-year-old. His favourite past time is playing with toys. Soft teddies to settle down with and a ball for more interactive play. Photo Sales