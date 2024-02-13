Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two gorgeous crossbreed dogs who have suffered heartbreak when their owner passed away are now searching for their forever home in the North East this Valentine's Day. Currently being cared for at Dogs Trust Darlington Rehoming Centre, the devoted duo, Silky aged 10 and Tammy aged eight, are loved-up best pals who rely on each other for confidence and companionship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their world was turned upside down in November last year when they were handed into Dogs Trust, however their love for each other has remained constant.

Silky and Tammy are currently enjoying the comforts of home with foster carers who say the quiet girls are loveable house guests who are affectionate with people and each other.

Alex Hennessey, Manager at Dogs Trust Darlington Rehoming Centre said: “It’s always very sad when dogs come into our care after their owner’s pass away. It’s such an unsettling time for any dog as they don’t understand what is happening and can take time to adjust to kennels or a foster home. Being together is everything to Silky and Tammy. They love each other and so we must find them a home where they can remain as a pair.

Silky and Tammy

“We have limited information about their past life, however we were told they lived in a barn on a farm and led sheltered lives. They have adapted well to life in a foster home where they are affectionate and enjoy a fuss. They both love their food and treats, maybe a little too much, so we are keeping a close eye on their waistlines at present. There is no doubt, having each other helps them in life. Silky especially relies on Tammy for reassurance and follows her friend wherever she goes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All dogs want to love and be loved and so we feel Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to tell people about Silky and Tammy who will bring double the love into their new owner’s life. We urge anyone interested in keeping this love match together to get in touch.”

Best friends Silky and Tammy are looking for a quiet home with no other dogs. They could potentially live with children aged 14 and over. Patient and kind adopters are required who will help build the confidence of these devoted best pals.