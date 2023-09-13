News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Dogs Trust: Nine adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption in the North East

Here are gorgeous dogs searching for their forever home.

By Evie Lake
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST

Dogs Trust Darlington currently have 50 gorgeous dogs and puppies up for adoption.

The North East centre is looking for lovely people to care and provide the adorable creatures with a second chance and loving home.

Here are the nine pups who have just arrived at the wonderful centre.

John is a very playful youngster. He has been practicing his training using his favourite toys and treats as his rewards! He is a lively, bouncy boy but also enjoys a snooze in a comfy spot. John is a very handsome and smart puppy. He will grow up to be a very clever dog, requiring exercise, enrichment, and training to keep him busy! John absolutely loves to play with toys and will happily play a game of fetch. He is full of enthusiasm and will join you on your adventures. (Credit: Dogs Trust)

1. John (Spaniel (Cocker) Cross)

John is a very playful youngster. He has been practicing his training using his favourite toys and treats as his rewards! He is a lively, bouncy boy but also enjoys a snooze in a comfy spot. John is a very handsome and smart puppy. He will grow up to be a very clever dog, requiring exercise, enrichment, and training to keep him busy! John absolutely loves to play with toys and will happily play a game of fetch. He is full of enthusiasm and will join you on your adventures. (Credit: Dogs Trust)

Photo Sales
Skylar loves everyone she meets and can demonstrate this by jumping all over you. She loves her food and toys in equal measure but play time may need to be limited as she can become over aroused and become more silly. Skylar is a girl who will benefit from having plenty of fun adventures and mental stimulation. She will definitely be a fun addition to a home. (Credit: Dogs Trust)

2. Skylar (American Bulldog)

Skylar loves everyone she meets and can demonstrate this by jumping all over you. She loves her food and toys in equal measure but play time may need to be limited as she can become over aroused and become more silly. Skylar is a girl who will benefit from having plenty of fun adventures and mental stimulation. She will definitely be a fun addition to a home. (Credit: Dogs Trust)

Photo Sales
Tucker is an adorable boy who loves meeting new people. He loves playing with toys and to explore on walks in quiet areas but is equally happy to snooze on the sofa. Tuckers new family will be asked to come and meet him a few times before going in to his forever home. (Credit: Dogs Trust)

3. Tucker (Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Cross)

Tucker is an adorable boy who loves meeting new people. He loves playing with toys and to explore on walks in quiet areas but is equally happy to snooze on the sofa. Tuckers new family will be asked to come and meet him a few times before going in to his forever home. (Credit: Dogs Trust)

Photo Sales
Lou enjoys going out on walks and exploring with his nose, But these will need to be little and often walks while he looses some weight. He will need to be kept on a strict diet to help with his weight loss also. He is such a happy chappy who will fit into most homes nicely. (Credit: Dogs Trust)

4. Lou (Beagle Cross)

Lou enjoys going out on walks and exploring with his nose, But these will need to be little and often walks while he looses some weight. He will need to be kept on a strict diet to help with his weight loss also. He is such a happy chappy who will fit into most homes nicely. (Credit: Dogs Trust)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsDogs TrustAdoptionPuppiesNorth EastHomePeopleDarlington