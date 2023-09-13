Dogs Trust: Nine adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption in the North East

Dogs Trust Darlington currently have 50 gorgeous dogs and puppies up for adoption.
The North East centre is looking for lovely people to care and provide the adorable creatures with a second chance and loving home.
Here are the nine pups who have just arrived at the wonderful centre.
1. John (Spaniel (Cocker) Cross)
John is a very playful youngster. He has been practicing his training using his favourite toys and treats as his rewards! He is a lively, bouncy boy but also enjoys a snooze in a comfy spot. John is a very handsome and smart puppy. He will grow up to be a very clever dog, requiring exercise, enrichment, and training to keep him busy! John absolutely loves to play with toys and will happily play a game of fetch. He is full of enthusiasm and will join you on your adventures. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
2. Skylar (American Bulldog)
Skylar loves everyone she meets and can demonstrate this by jumping all over you. She loves her food and toys in equal measure but play time may need to be limited as she can become over aroused and become more silly. Skylar is a girl who will benefit from having plenty of fun adventures and mental stimulation. She will definitely be a fun addition to a home. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
3. Tucker (Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Cross)
Tucker is an adorable boy who loves meeting new people. He loves playing with toys and to explore on walks in quiet areas but is equally happy to snooze on the sofa. Tuckers new family will be asked to come and meet him a few times before going in to his forever home. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
4. Lou (Beagle Cross)
Lou enjoys going out on walks and exploring with his nose, But these will need to be little and often walks while he looses some weight. He will need to be kept on a strict diet to help with his weight loss also. He is such a happy chappy who will fit into most homes nicely. (Credit: Dogs Trust)