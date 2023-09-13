Dogs Trust: Nine adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption in the North East

1 . John (Spaniel (Cocker) Cross)

John is a very playful youngster. He has been practicing his training using his favourite toys and treats as his rewards! He is a lively, bouncy boy but also enjoys a snooze in a comfy spot. John is a very handsome and smart puppy. He will grow up to be a very clever dog, requiring exercise, enrichment, and training to keep him busy! John absolutely loves to play with toys and will happily play a game of fetch. He is full of enthusiasm and will join you on your adventures. (Credit: Dogs Trust)