A rescue dog who spent more than 21 months at Dogs Trust's North East rehoming centre has finally found a forever home.

Seven-year-old Lurcher, Badger, has landed on his paws and been adopted by Jacqui Dunn from Prudhoe who feels she is the lucky one after taking home "the sweetest, most adorable dog ever."

Badger came into Dogs Trust care from Ireland in November 2021 who had no information about his past life. He found life in the kennels stressful and sadly attracted little interest from anyone looking to adopt so was promoted as an 'underdog'- a term given to a dog who has been overlooked and spent more than six months in care.

In March, Jacqui lost her beloved rescue dog Otis to cancer and in June completed an online application form for another dog from the Darlington branch.

Jacqui said: “Badger is absolutely perfect in my eyes. He has his little quirks, including being uncomfortable when he sees other dogs, but I work around them as he works around mine. I am gobsmacked he was in kennels for so long and I feel it is my good fortune that nobody was interested in him as I couldn’t ask for a sweeter dog.

“When Otis died earlier this year, I missed the companionship and routine of dog ownership. I am 100 percent happier now having Badger by my side. He is brilliant with my grandchildren and we most enjoy walks and nights on the sofa together. My house is a home again after welcoming Badger into my life."

Jacqui wasn't looking for a specific breed of dog so was very open to adopting a Lurcher.

Despite their loving natures, Lurchers often spend longer in Dogs Trust care than other breeds. They were the third most popular breed of dog rehomed by Dogs Trust last year, with 524 finding loving new homes in 2022. The team at Dogs Trust Darlington are currently caring for nine Lurchers, including ‘underdogs’ Bella, Flash and Maggie.

“To anyone thinking of getting a dog I would say please consider a rescue dog and don’t let the length of time they have been in kennels put you off," continued Jacqui. "Be honest with Dogs Trust staff and fully explain your circumstances, they are there to help you every step of the way. Do your research and be prepared to be patient to give the dog time to adapt to their new life. Badger’s personality has always been there, he just needed someone to give him a chance so he could truly shine.”