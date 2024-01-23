Dogs Trust: North East underdog searching for forever home after waiting over a year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A loyal Lurcher cross who has been at Dogs Trust for over a year is longing to find his forever home in 2024.

Eight-year-old Flash is adored by the entire team at Dogs Trust Darlington Rehoming Centre, with staff describing him as a clever lad with a playful personality who never fails to make you smile.

They're also puzzled as to why this handsome and friendly lad has not been snapped up by now and fear it could be his breed which has left him overlooked. Despite their loving natures, Lurchers can often spend longer in care than other breeds.

Alex Hennessey, manager at Dogs Trust Darlington said: “Flash is a super dog that should really have been adopted in a flash so why he is still with us is a bit of a mystery. He is very playful having both brains and beauty meaning he learns very quickly. He puts his heart and soul into any time he spends with the training team, relishing the challenge. He has learnt lots of tricks since he has been with us, which he will happily show off to anyone he meets.

Flash playing with his toys.

“He is always excited to greet his canine carers when he goes for walks and grasps every opportunity for a fuss. To anyone looking for a friend who loves going on fun adventures while is equally happy to chill on the sofa, then Flash could be the boy for you.”

Lurchers are sighthounds (such as a Greyhound, Whippet or Saluki) crossed with another breed and therefore differ in size, with variable hair lengths, and are found in a wide variety of colours. They are known for their long, graceful frames, deep chests and loyalty as a companion.

In 2023, 562 Lurchers/Lurcher crosses were adopted from Dogs Trust.

Flash prefers human company to that of other dogs so requires to be the only pet in his new home. He would love a secure garden to call his own, where he can zoom around with toys or have a snooze in the sun.