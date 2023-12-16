Dogs Trust: Underdog finds North East forever home in time for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rescue dog that began the year in the care of Dogs Trust Darlington with her 10 newborn puppies is ending the year as part of a loving family.

Cali while in care of Dogs Trust Darlington.

Two-year-old crossbreed Cali arrived at the centre in January along with her litter of pups. She was a fantastic young mum to six boys and four girls, enjoying time with her brood until, one by one, the youngsters were rehomed.

By March, Cali was alone in the kennel and began to feel worried about meeting new people and around other dogs, so a training plan was put in place to help Cali feel comfortable and build her confidence when meeting strangers and dogs.

Cali at home with mum Dorothy - adopted from Dogs Trust Darlington

Throughout her training, Cali's behaviour began to change and with time and patience she flourished.

As Cali's affectionate and loving nature began to blossom, her profile on Dogs Trust Darlington's website caught the attention of Richard and Dorothy Massey from County Durham who visited the centre and soon realised she was the dog for them.

The visits progressed to home visits and then in October, after 10 months in Dogs Trust care, staff bid an emotional farewell to the more confident canine as Cali went to her forever home.

Relaxed Cali - At Dogs Trust Darlington

Dorothy Massey, Cali's new owner, said: “Cali is a beautiful dog both inside and out. Once she gets to know you, you have a loving and loyal friend for life. Cali is the third dog we have adopted from Dogs Trust, and she is the most openly affectionate of all the dogs we have owned. She loves nothing more than playing with her toys or snuggling up beside you on the sofa and is both extremely loving and a bundle of energy. Cali will be spoiled this Christmas without doubt as both 'grandmothers' have presents planned.

Cali sleeping at Home - adopted from Dogs Trust Darlington

“To anyone thinking of adopting a rescue dog, I would say think carefully about what you can and can't offer and to keep an open mind. Don't overlook the less popular or more challenging dogs as, although you'll have to be prepared to put in the effort and adapt to your new dog's needs, it's well worth the effort. Challenges can often be overcome with patience, training and support, and the support we have received from the team at Dogs Trust Darlington, before, during and after adoption has been exceptional. The staff are friendly, professional and completely dedicated and we cannot thank them enough for bringing beautiful Cali into our lives.”