Domestic abuse charity to host its first tournament at South Shields Golf Club

A South Tyneside domestic abuse charity is set to host a charity tournament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Impact Family Services is set to host its first ever charity golf tournament on Thursday, September 26, at South Shields Golf Club.

The charity aims to provide support to adults and children in South Tyneside who are experiencing a difficult time due to separation, divorce or domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day will cost £40 for one player or teams of four can enter for £150 with the tournament being held in a team Stableford format.

The winner of the tournament will receive the annual winners trophy, a medal and a surprise gift.

Impact Family Services, a domestic abuse charity, is set to host its first ever golf tournament at South Shields Golf Club. | Google Maps

Impact Family Services have also confirmed that there will be spot prizes on offer throughout the day for things such as nearest pin, longest drive and straightest dive.

Catherine Merchant, the CEO at Impact Family Services, has revealed to the Shields Gazette how the day will help the charity to continue carrying out its vital work in South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am delighted we are hosting our first charity golf day in South Tyneside and I’d like to thank everyone taking part in what will be a great day and also South Shields Golf Club for helping to make it happen.

“Our charity has been embedded in the South Tyneside community for many years and we remain committed to supporting local families to break the cycle of domestic abuse.

“In the UK, one in four women and one in seven men will be victims of domestic abuse in their life. Two women die at the hands of a current or former partner per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, the rates of domestic abuse in South Tyneside remain stubbornly high, but the good news is that more victims are coming forward for help, which means our services for adults, young people and children are in high demand.

“The impacts of domestic abuse are not only felt by victims and their families; domestic abuse costs businesses £1.9 billion annually due to decreased productivity, time off work, lost wages, and sick pay, so it is important the local business community recognises the issue and works with organisations like ours to address this awful social issue.

“The golf day will help to raise vital funds we need to support families at times of crisis so that they can live happy and safe lives without fear of abuse.”

The tournament starts been 10.30am and 12.30pm on September 26, with refreshments available for those who come along.

If you wish to register to play or provide a sponsor opportunity for the tournament, then email [email protected].