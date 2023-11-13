Drag Race royalty set to perform at South Tyneside LGBTQ+ evening

Arbeia Bar is hosting an event named Panache, to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Arbeia Bar, located on Ocean Road, which is owned by Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is set to host another LGBTQ+ event, after a successful Pride Day in the summer.

The brand-new event, which is named Panache, is set to take place on Saturday, December 2 at 7pm, with iconic LGBTQ+ celebrities set to perform.

Drag Race UK season one contestant Cheryl Hole, is one of the three performers on the night and she will be joined by TikTok star Bailey J Mills and local queen Bella B Campbell, who will also be hosting the event.

The event was first announced in October, with only its name revealed by the South Shields bar via Instagram.

Tickets have been released in sections, with the first and second releases priced at £8 and £10 selling out almost instantly.

The third release tickets are currently on sale for £12, with final release tickets being on sale soon for £15.

For those wanting to enhance their night, a table for 6 which comes with a bottle of prosecco is available to purchase for £80, as well as a table for 8 with two bottles of the bubbly beverage for £120.

Panache is just one of the many events Arbeia Bar have planned for the rest of the year.

They will also be hosting a Christmas Fair to celebrate local businesses, which will be held on the same day as Panache (Saturday, December 2) at the earlier time of 2pm until 6pm.

To book tickets for Panache, please visit this Fixr link.