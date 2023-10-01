Drag Race UK: Who are the North East queens competing?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fifth series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK kicked off last night on BBC Three and BBCiPlayer (Thursday, September 28), and fans of the show were introduced to the drag queens competing for the crown.

Among the ten contestants, are three North East queens, which is the most drag queens from the region to compete in one series.

But who are the queens representing our region? Get to know them below!

Michael Marouli

Michael Marouli is a 39-year-old queen from Newcastle upon Tyne, who has previously appeared on The X Factor in 2014. Despite being from Newcastle, Michael Marouli works in cabaret drag in Gran Canaria and has worked in the drag industry for 15 years.

On the first episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK series five, Michael secured a spot in the top queens of the week, getting compliments from judges Ru Paul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Kristen McMenamy on their runway look, which included sequins, spike and a colourful wig.

Ginger Johnson

Ginger Johnson is a 34-year-old queen from County Durham, who has also been in the drag industry for fifteen years. Ginger said on the show: “Ginger is inspired by some of the amazing women I grew up around in the North East.”

Ginger also secured a spot in the top queens of the week on the first episode of the show, and was praised for their runway look which was completely hand-made by Ginger.

Tomara Thomas

Tomara Thomas is a 25-year-old queen from Hartlepool, who was the first queen to arrive in the Werk Room. Tomara, who now lives in London, was happy to be surrounded by fellow Northerners, repeatedly saying: “The Northern girls are in the house!”

Tomara suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the runway, where the bronze wings of her outfit were crooked, which meant that although she was safe to stay in the competition, she did not secure a place in the top queens of the week.