Dramatic photos show extensive damage caused by a grass fire at Marsden Cliffs

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to Marsden Cliffs on Saturday afternoon (February 3) to reports of a grass fire.

A large patch of grass has been damaged as a result of the fire. Photo: Derek Roy.

The Shields Gazette understands that the incident took place at around 3.30pm.

Photos sent to the Gazette by Derek Roy show extensive damage caused to the grassland on the cliffs.

Fire crews were called to Marsden Cliffs at around 3.30pm on Saturday, February 3. Photo: Derek Roy.

TWFRS has confirmed that firefighters have brought the blaze under control and have left the scene.

A spokesperson for TWFRS said: "We were called to a grassland fire at Marsden Cliffs.