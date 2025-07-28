Hebburn Town Football Club is set to receive £2million in government funding.

Hebburn Town Football Club is set to deliver on its Community Hub Project thanks to a huge funding boost from the government.

Alex Norris MP, the Minister for Local Growth, announced the funding package at The Sportsy, on Monday morning (July 28) alongside Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, and Stephen Rutherford, Chief Executive at Hebburn Town FC.

The bulk of the funding will be used for:

Seeing the club replace its main pitch and second training pitch with state-of-the-art 4g pitches.

The construction of a brand new South Stand, which will contain new changing rooms, office facilities, a gym, a club shop, and a flexible function room area which will be used for hospitality and classrooms.

With the creation of new changing facilities, the old ones will be redeveloped into a community hub. This will provide another space to host things like meetings, events, etc. as well as giving a much-needed space for parents and junior club members to purchase snacks and drinks. It will also be used for things such as Pilates, yoga, karate, toddler groups, and more.

There are also plans to extend The Sportsy Bar below the current balcony area to help increase the venue’s match day capacity, incorporate a dedicated stage area for performers and allow for a more spacious and comfortable area for families.

Hebburn Town Football Club has secured £2million in funding from the government. | National World

Speaking after announcing the funding, Mr Norris said: “I’m so pleased to be here at Hebburn Town FC, it is a brilliant local football club that does so much for the area.

“The £2million commitment will allow for the building of a community hub that will see 1,600 kids playing football in a great community facility - it is a really special day for the club.”

Stephen Rutherford has told the Shields Gazette now the funding with benefit both the football club and the local community going forward.

He commented: “It is going to be a huge boost to the football club, but more importantly, the local community with all the facilities that we are looking to develop.

Alex Norris, Minister for Local Growth (left), with Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, and Stephen Rutherford, Chief Executive of South Tyneside Council. | South Tyneside Council

“We’re going to see a huge increase in participation, which will help young children in terms of their health and wellbeing and we really want to see the community use the facilities on a regular basis.

“It has a been a long process, around eight/nine months in the making, but hard work pays off and I’m really pleased that the leadership team across the football club have been fully behind it.

“Also support from Kate Osborne and Alex Norris has been great, when I’ve been down to Westminster, they’ve been really behind us and obviously it has been rewarded with this investment today.”

Alex Norris, Minister for Local Growth (middle), made the announcement on Monday, July 28, alongside Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, and Stephen Rutherford, Chief Executive of Hebburn Town Football Club. | National World

Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, has expressed her support for the proposed plans at Hebburn Town FC.

She added: “The plans look absolutely fantastic.

“This is a fantastic football club, which is driven for all the right reasons so for the club itself, it will go from strength to strength.

“That is down to the hard work and commitment from everyone at the club.”

Ms Osborne has stated that funding such as this for Hebburn Town FC is a direct result of central government working directly with those on the ground to deliver for the needs of a local community.

She told the Gazette: “It is just a dream come true - we’ve worked so hard to deliver this and I always had faith that we would be able to deliver it.

“It is going to transform the club and it is going to bring so much opportunity to the community here in Hebburn.

“It’s not just about football, it is about community and the facilities will be amazing.

“Places like Hebburn have been forgotten about and left behind so what this does, it shows people that when you’ve got a Government that cares, listens, works with local politicians, and the community to deliver what they think is needed, that’s when it really makes a different.

“That is what has happened here today.”

The proposed plans for Hebburn Town FC's Community Hub Project. | National World

The funding for Hebburn Town FC is part of a wider £10million investment for Hebburn from the Community Regeneration Partnership, which is turn is part of £20million worth of funding for the whole of South Tyneside.

Full details of the Hebburn Town Community Hub Project can be found at: https://www.hebburntownfc.com/news/hebburn-town-community-hub-project-2918759.html.