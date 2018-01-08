Driver due to be sentenced over fatal hit-and-run crash

A man is due to be sentenced for causing the death of a man he struck with his car.

Drug-driver Connor Emms has admitted causing the death of Lewis Knapp, who died after he was hit by the Vauxhall Vectra while heading home after a night out with his girlfriend and mates on Good Friday last year.

Lewis Knapp, who was known as Lewi, died following the collision last Easter.

The 20-year-old, from Boldon Colliery, who was known as Lewi, died almost instantly at the scene in Anderson Street in South Shields.

At a previous hearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Emms, of Sycamore Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to causing his death by dangerous driving.

The 21-year-old also admitted failing to stop after a road accident, having no insurance, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

Emms is due to return to court today to be sentenced after entering guilty pleas during his last hearing in November.

Judge Paul Sloan had warned him he should expect an "immediate custodial sentence" due to the circumstances of the case.