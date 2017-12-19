Driver taken to hospital after car hits central reservation on A19

A driver was taken to hospital following a crash on the A19.

It happened just after 8.15pm yesterday on the Jarrow stretch of the road in South Tyneside.

Ten firefighters from Hebburn and Wallsend stations rushed to the scene after a person was reported as trapped when a Vauxhall Corsa hit the central reservation.

Hand tools were used by the officers to remove the rear seats before the driver was removed from the car and placed onto a longboard stretcher and taken to South Tyneside District Hospital for treatment.

The driver's condition is as yet unknown.