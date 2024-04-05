Drug dealer caught with more than £1k kept stash in spray can with secret compartment

Arjun Tandon, via Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission.

A dealer was caught with hundreds of pounds worth of drugs stashed in an aerosol canister which had a hidden compartment.

Police had pulled over Arjun Tandon when he was driving an Audi in Newcastle in September 2021 and found the spray device in the central console of the car.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the canister was opened by officers, they found ten bags of MDMA, worth up to £600, nine bags of cocaine, worth up to £225, 12 bags of amphetamine, worth up to £220 and 18 bags of cannabis, worth up to £360, stashed inside.

Five bags of ketamine were also found at Tandon's home.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said the car had been stopped because it had been seen driving around suspiciously the evening before.

Mr Ahmad said: "The vehicle was searched and during it they found a large aerosol spray canister in the central console and the canister contained a hidden compartment. Various grip-sealed bags of drugs were recovered from inside."

Tandon, 28, of Debden Gardens, Heaton, Newcastle, admitted two charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and two of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.

Rachel Hedworth, defending, said Tandon was a degree student with a drugs problem and debts at the time but now has employment as a fibre optic engineer and works hard to support his family.

Miss Hedworth said: "In the last two-and-a-half years he had completely turned his life around.

"He is utterly remorseful."

Mr Recorder Toby Hedworth KC said there was an "unconscionable delay" in the case getting to court, during which time Tandon has done everything he can to change and embarked on a blossoming career.

The recorder said in such "quite exceptional" circumstances Tandon's two year jail term could be suspended for two years.