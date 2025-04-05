Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunk business class passenger who enjoyed airport hospitality "too much" before a long-haul flight was removed from the plane before it left the runway and landed himself in court.

Shaun Hewitt had boarded an Emirates flight from Newcastle to Dubai on December 12 last year, with an upgraded ticket for the first time in his life, and became abusive when he was asked to move seats because of his drunken behaviour.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when police boarded the aircraft Hewitt told one officer to "f*** off", claimed he had done "nothing wrong" and said "leave us alone you f***ing divvy".

Hewitt claimed he had had only two pints and responded with "are you f**ing mad" at suggestions he was drunk.

The court heard despite the disruption, the flight, which was already around an hour delayed, took off shortly afterwards.

Hewitt, 33, of Prince Edward Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted being drunk on an aircraft and was all smiles at Newcastle Crown Court today, where he received a suspended prison sentence.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lane told the court police had noticed Hewitt as he walked to board the aircraft at around 2pm when he commented "there's coppers and CID".

Around 20 minutes later the same officers, who were in the terminal, were informed of a disruptive passenger on the Emirates flight which was preparing for take-off and the description they were given matched Hewitt.

Mr Lane said: "It was reported he had been abusive towards cabin crew. A fellow passenger had asked to move seats due to his behaviour but it was thought better Mr Hewitt move.

"He had a ticket in business class.

"When asked to move he became abusive towards cabin crew staff.

"Police boarded the flight and when asked to leave the aircraft an officer recalls Mr Hewitt said 'what have I done wrong'. He was told he was drunk.

"He continued to swear and said to the officer, 'Who are you talking to like that, f*** off. He became agitated saying, 'I've done nothing wrong, leave us alone you f***ing divvy'.

"He stood up and said to the officer 'move out of the f***ing way you f***ing a******e'.

"The officer formed the opinion Mr Hewitt was drunk and he was cautioned and arrested."

The court heard as Hewitt was removed from the aircraft he insisted he had only had two pints and asked the officers if they were "f***ing mental".

Hewitt was eventually put in leg restraints, which were removed before he was transported to the police station.

Jason Smith, defending, said it was the first time in Hewitt's life that he had the means to pay for the upgraded flight after receiving compensation and another payout and added: "He had enjoyed the hospitality, perhaps too much, in the airport.

"He takes full responsibility and acknowledges that whatever actions he took on the airplane would have caused disturbance to people on the plane. He is wholly sorry for that."

Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced Hewitt to two months, suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation requirements.

Judge Bindloss said Hewitt was drunk on an aircraft and the situation had potential to develop and endanger lives of passengers if the flight had taken off."

The judge added: "You were abusive to two police officers, swore at them. This was in a confined space.

"Thankfully the plane hadn't taken off or you would have been trapped with the others upon it."

Judge Bindloss said Hewitt has been assessed as a low risk of re-offending and is not heavily convicted.