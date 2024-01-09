The woman gave a reading of nearly three times over the legal limit.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

A drunken motorist found herself going in reverse after she crashed on a South Tyneside dual carriageway and left the scene in a taxi.

Barbara Dougherty, 38, ran her Vauxhall Mokka car off the 40mph John Reid Road in the early hours of Sunday, December 17 – then hailed a lift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the cabbie grew suspicious as he drove away that she was responsible for the smash, borough magistrates heard.

He turned around and returned Dougherty, of Byron Street, Wheatley Hill, Co Durham, to the accident spot – with police waiting.

Dougherty admitted to having driven and a roadside breath test proved she was approaching three times the legal limit for alcohol.

She is starting a 23-month roads’ ban and must pay fines and court costs of £946 after pleading guilty to a charge of drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “The circumstances are that police were asked to attend the scene of a road traffic collision.

“It appears officers had been passing and saw that her vehicle had been involved in a road traffic collision. There was nobody else at the scene.

“An officer touched the bonnet, which was warm. While there, a taxi pulled up with the defendant inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The taxi driver believed that she had been involved and she was returned to the vehicle.

“She accepted that she had been driving. When asked if she had consumed alcohol, she said ‘yes’.

“The offence is aggravated by the road traffic collision. There wasn’t another vehicle involved, she hit roadside furniture.

“She has appeared to get into a taxi, and it was the taxi driver who made the decision to go back to the vehicle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dougherty, who has no previous convictions, gave a reading of 91mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Alastair Naismith, defending, told magistrates they had to decide if Dougherty’s guilty plea and crime-free past were sufficient to avoid a community order level punishment.