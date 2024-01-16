Newcastle Crown Court heard the violence happened outside the Cumberland Arms bar in Tynemouth, North Tyneside, on June 23 last year.

A construction company worker who attacked two people during a drunken night out has kept his freedom but been banned from booze.

Matthew Grieves grabbed and pushed his girlfriend, who fell to the ground, then punched a man in the face and struggled with him after a drinking session.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the violence happened outside the Cumberland Arms bar in Tynemouth, North Tyneside, on June 23 last year and was caught on cctv. The court heard Grieves was carrying a knife, that he used for work, at the time which fell out of his pocket but was not used or brandished by him.

Prosecutor Jane Foley said Grieves' girlfriend did not support the prosecution and added: "Her distress, I submit, is visible but no injuries were reported by her." Miss Foley said after the male victim was punched he saw a vape, phone and Stanley knife on the ground. He threw the knife out of reach during the struggle that followed.

He was left with a red mark to his neck from being put in a headlock and had grazing and soreness.

Grieves, 20, of Percy Street, North Shields, North Tyneside, admitted two charges of assault by beating and having a bladed article.

Judge Nathan Adams sentenced Grieves, who has no previous convictions, to an 18 month community order with rehabilitation requirements and a 120 day alcohol monitoring requirement.

The alcohol monitoring means Grieves will wear a tag which will alert the authorities if he has a drink in the next 120 days and could land him back in court.

Mark Styles, defending, told the court Grieves who works for a construction company, had finished work in the afternoon and gone "straight to the pub". Mr Styles said Grieves did not realise that the knife, which he uses for work, was still in his pocket and added: "He cannot explain why he got himself so intoxicated.

"It has really put him off drinking."