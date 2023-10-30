Durham takeaway shortlisted for national fish and chip award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fish and chip takeaway located in Whitley Bay has been shortlisted for a national award.

Bells Fish and Chips in County Durham has made the top ten list of fish and chip takeaways and restaurants across the UK for the Field to Frier category as part of the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024.

The category, which is sponsored by Ely Produce who supply over two million bags of potatoes to the fish and chip industry every year, will recognise the fish and chip industry and in particular businesses who show excellency with their knowledge of potatoes and the care and chip preparation required to deliver high-quality standards.

An industry panel of judges have whittled down the entries to a top ten list, with Durham’s Bells Fish and Chips being joined by fellow North East takeaway Pantrini’s in Whitley Bay.

Other fish and chip takeaways and restaurants shortlisted for the Field to Frier category include; The Fish Works in Scotland, The Fish Bank in Yorkshire, Fiddlers Elbow Fish and Chips in Hertfordshire, Finney’s Fish and Chips in Wales, Henley’s of Wivenhow in Essex, Newington Fish Bar in Kent and Pier Point in Devon.

President at the National Federation of Fish Friers and organiser of the awards, Andrew Cook said: “We can all relate to the joyous moment of taking that first bite of a chip fresh from the frier.

“The amount of skill it takes to get the perfect balance of textures, uniform colour and moreish flavour shouldn’t be underestimated. The Field to Frier award is a fantastic opportunity for us to congratulate businesses for being at the top of their game.”

Bells Fish and Chips have been shortlisted for a national fish and chips award.