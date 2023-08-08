Durham waitress to compete in two UK beauty pageants

A coffee shop waitress from Durham is set to compete in two UK beauty pageants.

18-year-old Imogen Storey, has reached the final of the Fab UK Top Model contest, as well as the semi-final of the prestigious Miss England pageant.

Imogen, who works at Durham cafe, Coffee at Chesneys alongside studying for , will be heading to London on Friday, September 22 for the Fab UK Top Model contest, and will be in Blackpool on Monday, October 16 for the Miss England semi-final.

Coffee at Chesneys is fully supporting their employee, by being her official sponsor for both competitions. A spokesperson from the coffee shop said: “Imogen has been with us for just over three years after a firm recommendation from her grandad, who was a favoured regular. She’s a fabulous member of the team and we couldn’t be happier to support her exciting endeavours.

They continued: “She’s nicknamed Naomi due to her long legs, so we’re not shocked she’s entered a modelling competition and we wish her the best of luck. She also makes a canny cuppa!”

Imogen has recently sat her A Level exams and prides herself on being a keen advocate for women’s rights.

Imogen said “ If I were to win Miss England, I would use the Beauty with a Purpose platform to bring attention to and help fundraise for period poverty within the UK.

This is because I believe it is crucial to destigmatise the shame which is attached to periods and help aid the lack of financial funding surrounding them”