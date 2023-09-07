Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hardwick Festival will be back in the summer of 2024 for its eagerly anticipated 10th anniversary edition with organisers promising its biggest and best line-up to date across multiple stages.

All set to the backdrop of the award-winning Hardwick Hall in the heart of the beautiful County Durham countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music fans can now snap up their weekend tickets for next year's event and the public will also be offered a flexible payment plan option as a big thanks to the legions of loyal fans and supporters the festival has.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those that do want to live it up in style and luxury, a limited number of glamping tickets will also be available for purchase today.

Speaking ahead of today's announcement, festival owner John Adamson said: “We want to thank all of the thousands of people who came to see us for our recent and hugely successful Hardwick Festival.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Crowds enjoying Hardwick Live this summerCredit: Wilf Gill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Next year, we'll be celebrating the event's 10th birthday and we'll be pulling out all of the stops to make it the biggest and best festival yet. We're already in talks with a series of major acts and we promise that you won't be disappointed with what we have planned for you.

“We don't just want to just rely on the line-up either and we'll be providing our guests with the ultimate festival experience. We'll be expanding our VIP and glamping offering and will make sure that our facilities as well as our food and drink options are second to none. It's not every year you celebrate a festival's tenth anniversary – so we'll be going all out for this one!”

Over 30,000 people attended August's Hardwick Festival weekender where crowds took in memorable performances from the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Mel C and The Kooks.

The event is already gaining national notoriety for hosting major heavyweight acts and an unforgettable experience having previously welcomed the likes of The Stereophonics, Madness and Rag 'N' Bone Man to the main stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of next year's tenth edition, organisers have pledged to make the festival one that everyone in the North of England would want to be a part of, appealing to the whole family with something on offer for everyone.

From star studded acts from around the globe, dance arenas where you will get lost in music, children's areas within the woods, vintage fairground attractions and a huge choice of locally sourced culinary delights, Hardwick Festival will be back next year with a sonic boom of music and fun for all.

Early bird tickets for Hardwick Festival are on sale now. For further information and to get your hands on yours head to the two following links:

Payment in full options: https://tinyurl.com/5dttnfjv

Flexible payment options: https://tinyurl.com/2fuvuuet