The organisation, which operates five nurseries in South Tyneside, was nominated for three awards by the National Day Nursery Association (NDNA).

Gaynor Mavin was nominated for the Oustanding Achievement Award, Ellie Smith was nominated for Apprentice of the Year and Harton Village Kindergarten was nominated for Nursery of the Year.

The Early Learning Partnership received the runner up award in all three categories; however, Sammy-Jo Bettley, the operations manager for the Partnership, has heaped praise on all the staff for their work.

From left: Sarah Thompson, Ellie Smith, Kerry Hall, Eamonn Gribben, Michelle Innes, Gayna Mavin, Lyndsey Hall and Sammy-Jo Bettley.

She said: “We’ve gone through quite a lot of expansion as given that we started out with West Park Kindergaten, we now have five nurseries in South Tyneside, one in Seaham and one in Rothbury.

“But because we have such a strong management team that works well together, we can ensure standards are high in every single one of our nurseries.

“The NDNA recognition is fantastic and it is for all our staff because early years care is such a hard job to do due to child development being so important.

“The awards cover all of England, Scotland and Wales so to be runners up out of thousands of nurseries is such an achievement, everyone should be proud of themselves.

“Our staff work very long hours but they do it for the love of the job and they are making in difference in children’s lives.”

In an effort to continue driving success, the Early Learning Partnership is now working with colleges across the North East to give students hands on training for roles in early years care.

