East Boldon antiques shop owner celebrates ‘amazing’ first three months in business

A South Tyneside antiques and homemade crafts dealer is celebrating a successful first three months in her new shop.

Laurie Scully, who has regularly appeared on ITV’s Dickinson’s Real Deal, is celebrating an “amazing” first three months her in her East Boldon shop.

The long-time antiques dealer opened Laurie’s, on Tile Shed Lane, at the end of March to sell antiques, vintage stock and her own handmade crafts.

Alongside selling antiques, customers have the choice to sit and have a tea, coffee and a selection of more than 40 biscuits - as well as the chance to take part in craft workshops.

Now that decision looks to have paid off as Laurie has given the Shields Gazette an insight into how her first few months in business have gone.

She said: “It has just been going amazingly well and I’ve been having people travel from all over South Tyneside and the wider North East just to come to the shop.

“I’ve been selling a lot of antiques and the coffee shop side of things have been great - I’m even getting people bringing in items for me to value which is something that I’m thinking of doing more.

“Then the craft workshops are starting to build a community of their own which is just phenomenal.

“People have come along to the workshops, made friends with each other and are now coming back in groups to sit and have a coffee.

“I’ve also been able to secure some more outdoor seating as people are just coming to the shop to meet and have a tea or a coffee - it is just growing so organically.”

Following a successful opening period, Laurie is now aiming to continue growing her business and the community feeling that it has fostered.

She added: “People have been coming to the craft workshops and then going home and continuing on with what we have been doing.

Laurie's, on Tile Shed Lane, in East Boldon, opened at the end of March. | National World

“One 70-year-old lady told me that she enjoyed painting in one of the workshops so much that she went home and painted until 5 o’clock in the morning.

“The business is snowballing in so many different directions which is great to see but I really want to keep growing the workshops.

“I can’t thank the community enough as they have really taken the business into their heart’s and they are really making the dream work for me.”

Laurie’s is open every week from Wednesday to Sunday, with the operating hours as follows:

Wednesdays: Workshops only.

Thursdays to Saturdays: 9am until 5pm.

Sundays: 10am until 4pm.

You can keep up to date with Laurie’s and see what workshops are available by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/LauriesBoldon.